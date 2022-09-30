Deprived of basic amenities, villagers threaten agitation in Odisha's Jharigaon

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Residents of tribal-dominated Jabaguda village under Jharigaon block are languishing without basic amenities in the area. More than 60 families with a population of 396 tribals live in the village. Locals, pointing at the lack of education, health care, electricity and other facilities have threatened that if their grievances were not taken care of, they would be forced to stage an agitation.

They alleged that though a school was constructed in the village two years back, it was permanently shut down as a result of which the building is currently in a dilapidated condition and has become a safe haven for antisocial activities.

“The school building was constructed at a cost of `8 lakh but is lying unused. The administration has merged it with the San Temera Primary School as a result of which more than 70 students have to walk for about two km just to receive primary education,” they lamented.

Besides, children and pregnant women are suffering due to lack of anganwadi centres. Similar was the case with electricity. While people of one ward of the village received electricity, the other was deprived of it. The villagers complained that there was only one tube well to cater to the needs of around 400 people living in the area further stating that though drinking water was supposed to be provided under Basudha Yojana, nothing has been done so far.

“The problem was placed before the administration but to no avail. Since a lot of money has been invested for constructing the school, it should be made available for public use or the school should be rerun. Basic facilities like electricity, drinking water should also be provided,” they demanded. “I am aware of the situation in the village and it will be sorted out soon,” said Jharigaon block development officer (BDO) Satya Narayan Meher.



