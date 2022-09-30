Home States Odisha

Deprived of basic amenities, villagers threaten agitation in Odisha's Jharigaon

Residents of tribal-dominated Jabaguda village under Jharigaon block are languishing without basic amenities in the area.

Published: 30th September 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE:  Residents of tribal-dominated Jabaguda village under Jharigaon block are languishing without basic amenities in the area. More than 60 families with a population of 396 tribals live in the village. Locals, pointing at the lack of education, health care, electricity and other facilities have threatened that if their grievances were not taken care of, they would be forced to stage an agitation.

They alleged that though a school was constructed in the village two years back, it was permanently shut down as a result of which the building is currently in a dilapidated condition and has become a safe haven for antisocial activities. 

“The school building was constructed at a cost of `8 lakh but is lying unused. The administration has merged it with the San Temera Primary School as a result of which more than 70 students have to walk for about two km just to receive primary education,” they lamented.

Besides, children and pregnant women are suffering due to lack of anganwadi centres. Similar was the case with electricity. While people of one ward of the village received electricity, the other was deprived of it. The villagers complained that there was only one tube well to cater to the needs of around 400 people living in the area further stating that though drinking water was supposed to be provided under Basudha Yojana, nothing has been done so far. 

“The problem was placed before the administration but to no avail. Since a lot of money has been invested for constructing the school, it should be made available for public use or the school should be rerun. Basic facilities like electricity, drinking water should also be provided,” they demanded. “I am aware of the situation in the village and it will be sorted out soon,” said Jharigaon block development officer (BDO) Satya Narayan Meher.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tribals Tribal residents
India Matters
FROM THE SOUTH, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Shashi Tharoor (R) filed their nominations for the Congress president election on September 30, 2022. (Photos | PTI)
After 26 years, Congress to get a president from south India
Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor submits his nomination papers for the upcoming AICC Presidential elections. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Cong prez poll: Tharoor aware of his underdog tag, says 'one has to bat on the available pitch'
Edappadi K Palaniswami (right) and O Panneerselvam. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
No elections for general secretary post till SC hearing: AIADMK leader EPS
Representational image.
SC says doctors need not disclose identities of minors seeking abortion to cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp