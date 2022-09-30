Road blockade against headmaster’s transfer in Odisha's Dasarathapur

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Students of Nandipur Government High School in Dasarathapur block staged road blockade on Thursday protesting the transfer of their headmaster. Vehicular traffic between Rambag and Chhatrapada was disrupted for over three hours due to the road blockade. The agitating students demanded immediate cancellation of the transfer order of school headmaster Ajay Behera.

Sources said Behera has been transferred to Pacchhikote government high school in Korei block. The Director of Secondary Education transferred him on administrative grounds on Tuesday. Basing on the order, the district education officer (DEO) relieved Behera from duty on Wednesday.

When the news of Behera’s transfer spread in the area, students of Nandipur Government High School blocked the road in protest. On being informed, the additional DEO of Jajpur and Mangalpur police reached the spot. The road blockade was withdrawn after the students were assured that their demand will be placed before the appropriate authorities.

A couple of months back, a woman teacher was allegedly misbehaved by headmaster Behera during school hours. The teacher had lodged a complaint with the DEO in this regard. After inquiring into the allegation, DEO Ranjan Giri had recommended to the State government for transfer of the headmaster.

JAJPUR: Students of Nandipur Government High School in Dasarathapur block staged road blockade on Thursday protesting the transfer of their headmaster. Vehicular traffic between Rambag and Chhatrapada was disrupted for over three hours due to the road blockade. The agitating students demanded immediate cancellation of the transfer order of school headmaster Ajay Behera. Sources said Behera has been transferred to Pacchhikote government high school in Korei block. The Director of Secondary Education transferred him on administrative grounds on Tuesday. Basing on the order, the district education officer (DEO) relieved Behera from duty on Wednesday. When the news of Behera’s transfer spread in the area, students of Nandipur Government High School blocked the road in protest. On being informed, the additional DEO of Jajpur and Mangalpur police reached the spot. The road blockade was withdrawn after the students were assured that their demand will be placed before the appropriate authorities. A couple of months back, a woman teacher was allegedly misbehaved by headmaster Behera during school hours. The teacher had lodged a complaint with the DEO in this regard. After inquiring into the allegation, DEO Ranjan Giri had recommended to the State government for transfer of the headmaster.