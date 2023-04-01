A week after tabling, Odisha government withdraws three bills 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Friday withdrew three bills including the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition and Resettlement (Odisha Amendment) Act, 2023, a week after tabling them in the Assembly.

The bill on the Right to Fair compensation was considered to be progressive legislation targeted to expedite the process of land acquisition by exempting certain projects from social impact assessment studies and public purpose. However, it was surprisingly withdrawn three days before Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is slated to leave for Japan to seek more investments for the state.

The bill was tabled in the House by Revenue and Disaster Management minister Pramila Mallick on March 22. The state government, however, did not give reasons behind the withdrawal of the bills as noisy scenes prevailed in the House throughout the day.

Sources said as the government had decided to end the budget session with the passing of the Odisha Appropriation Bill, 2023 on Friday, it decided to withdraw the bills. But leaders of Opposition political parties stated the government could have left the bills as they were for discussions in the next session.

Government sources, however, said the bills will be reintroduced after changes in the next session. Leader of Congress legislature party (CLP) Narasingha Mishra said there is no certainty over the steps taken by the state government. One cannot say anything for certain about the bills now, he added.

The other two bills withdrawn are Odisha State Backwards Commissions (Amendment) Bill, 2023 moved by Law minister Jagannath Saraka and Odisha Apartment (Ownership and Management) Amendment Bill, 2023 tabled by Housing and Urban Development minister Usha Devi. Meanwhile, amid Opposition protests over the fake certificate and Kotia issues, Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha adjourned the House six days ahead of schedule.

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Friday withdrew three bills including the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition and Resettlement (Odisha Amendment) Act, 2023, a week after tabling them in the Assembly. The bill on the Right to Fair compensation was considered to be progressive legislation targeted to expedite the process of land acquisition by exempting certain projects from social impact assessment studies and public purpose. However, it was surprisingly withdrawn three days before Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is slated to leave for Japan to seek more investments for the state. The bill was tabled in the House by Revenue and Disaster Management minister Pramila Mallick on March 22. The state government, however, did not give reasons behind the withdrawal of the bills as noisy scenes prevailed in the House throughout the day. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sources said as the government had decided to end the budget session with the passing of the Odisha Appropriation Bill, 2023 on Friday, it decided to withdraw the bills. But leaders of Opposition political parties stated the government could have left the bills as they were for discussions in the next session. Government sources, however, said the bills will be reintroduced after changes in the next session. Leader of Congress legislature party (CLP) Narasingha Mishra said there is no certainty over the steps taken by the state government. One cannot say anything for certain about the bills now, he added. The other two bills withdrawn are Odisha State Backwards Commissions (Amendment) Bill, 2023 moved by Law minister Jagannath Saraka and Odisha Apartment (Ownership and Management) Amendment Bill, 2023 tabled by Housing and Urban Development minister Usha Devi. Meanwhile, amid Opposition protests over the fake certificate and Kotia issues, Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha adjourned the House six days ahead of schedule.