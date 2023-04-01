Dalmia Cement to help 10 lakh women in mushroom farming in Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd (DCBL) has decided to provide ‘jeevika’ to 10 lakh rural women through an enterprise development programme for mushroom cultivation in Odisha.

As per company sources, the DCBL is facilitating training programme for self help group (SHG) women in communities surrounding its plants in Cuttack, Rajgangpur and Lanjiberna mines, enabling them to earn an additional income of `5000 a month through establishment of mushroom cultivation units.

The company also provides raw materials and market linkage to all SHG women to build their cultivation enterprises. Deputy executive director, DCBL Bhavesh Wala said, “With the economy bouncing back gradually post-Covid, we noticed a rise in demand for mushrooms in the local markets.

We identified this as a potential opportunity for sustainable income generation for marginalized women in surrounding communities. We hope in the coming months we can continue to encourage more women to build their units and become financially independent.”



