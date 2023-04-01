Home States Odisha

NHRC seeks action taken report on custodial death in Odisha's Athagarh

It was alleged that Dhaneswar, picked up along with three others on charge of poaching a tusker was mercilessly beaten to death by 12 forest officials on February 5 this year.

Published: 01st April 2023 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

National Human Rights Commission Logo. | Wikipedia Image

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an action taken report (ATR) on custodial death within Athagarh Forest Division from collector-cum-district magistrate, Cuttack and principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF).

The apex rights panel has directed Cuttack Collector and PCCF, Odisha to submit the ATR within four weeks on the death of Dhaneswar Behera (59) of Satagocchia village within Badamba police station due to alleged torture and assault in the custody of Forest department.

It was alleged that Dhaneswar picked up along with three others on charge of poaching a tusker was mercilessly beaten to death by 12 forest officials on February 5 this year. The officials first took the accused to Huguda and then to Khuntuni forest.

There the DFO, ACF, five to six foresters along with Badamba ranger thrashed them mercilessly, resulting in Dhaneswar's death on the spot. The forest officials who had threatened the other accused not reveal the matter to anyone persuaded them to tell the villagers that Dhaneswar was trampled to death by an elephant.

Human rights activist Akhand had moved NHRC over the matter on February 7 and sought an impartial inquiry into the topic with exemplary punishment for the guilty officials. He also pleaded for compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the deceased’s family.
 

