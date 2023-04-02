Home States Odisha

'No ball': Spectators come to blows over umpire's decision in Odisha, one dead

The fight broke out among the spectators when a cricket match between two under-18 cricket teams from Shankarpur and Berhampur was underway at Mahisalanda, police said. 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A fight broke out during a local cricket match at Cuttack district’s Mahisalanda, under Choudwar police limits, resulting in the murder of a youth on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Lucky Rout (22) of Mahilanda. The accused Muna Rout, who stabbed him to death is absconding.

The dispute began after the main umpire declared the delivery of a ball as no ball resulting in a heated argument between spectators Lucky Rout and Jaga Rout, who then called his bother Muna Rout.

An infuriated Muna rushed to the spot and beat up Lucky with a bat. When Lucky fell to the ground, Muna stabbed him with a knife on his chest.

Critically injured Muna was rushed to the SCB Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and began a probe. Tension ran high in the locality after irate locals gheraoed the police team demanding immediate arrest of the accused. A murder case has been registered in this connection.

