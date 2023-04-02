Odisha CM disburses Rs 877 crore KALIA assistance to 43 lakh farmers in state

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government extended another round of funds to Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) for undertaking kharif operation.Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik released Rs 877 crore to the accounts of over 43 lakh farmers through direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode on the occasion of Utkal Divas.

However, farmers of the by-election bound Jharsuguda district did not receive the KALIA benefit in view of the model code of conduct in force.Congratulating the farmers on the occasion of the formation of Odisha as a separate state, the chief minister said the development of the state is closely linked with the welfare of the farmers.

“We started the financial year with the distribution of KALIA assistance to farmers of the state,” the chief minister said and adding that the state not only becomes self-reliant in food grain production but is a major contributor to the food reserves of the country. The entire credit for this goes to the farmers of the state.

While emphasising on crop diversification, the CM said the state government has taken host of measures for the development of agriculture sector. The need of the hour is farm mechanisation and use of modern technology to increase productivity and income of the farmers.

In a bid to increase production of nutritious food, the state government has launched several grain-based schemes on mission mode. He advised the farming community to go for crop diversification in a big way.

Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Ranendra Pratap Swain said the KALIA has made the farmers self-reliant and freed them from the clutches of private money lenders.The state government is providing financial assistance of Rs 4,000 in two instalments during kharif and rabi seasons to partly meet the input cost.

