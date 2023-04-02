Home States Odisha

Unseasonal rains shatter farmers’ hopes of bumper harvest in Odisha

The crop loss has meanwhile dealt a huge flow on the groundnut cultivators here who had availed loans for their cultivation and were expecting a good harvest this year.

Published: 02nd April 2023 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2023 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

A waterlogged crop field in Kendrapara district | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA/JAJPUR: Farmers across Kendrapara and Jajpur districts are a worried lot after the recent unseasonal rains and thunderstorms in their areas caused damage to their crops. In Kendrapara, farmers particularly those cultivating green gram, ground nut and sugarcane said they had grown the crops after taking loans from cooperative societies, various government and non-governmental organisations. “We hoped of reaping a good harvest but the untimely rain and hailstorms last week have shattered our expectations. We are spending sleepless nights as this unseasonal rain and thunderstorm will hit our yield both in quantity and quality,” said Ranjan Rout, a farmer from Kendrapara.

Meanwhile worried about the current weather scenario, many farmers here have resorted to harvesting immature crops to save them from being completely destroyed in the rains.“I have recently harvested immature sugarcane crops on over two acre of land since the unexpected rains last week left standing crops damaged. Large tracts of our farm fields are waterlogged and we are still stressed about the current weather condition,” said Samarendra Rout of Rajkanika.

Contacted, farmers’ leader and president of the district unit of All Odisha Krushak Sabha, Gayadhar Dhal said fault in the government’s agricultural policy is the main reason behind the plight of the farmers.“The farmers never insure their crops as a result they suffer during natural disasters like flood, cyclone, untimely rain and drought. Besides, the government is yet to formulate a concrete policy to insure the agricultural lands as a result of which farmers do not receive any compensation during crop loss,” he added.

In Jajpur too, heavy rainfall for three consecutive days has damaged the groundnut crops, just ahead of harvest. Following the unseasonal rains, large tracts of groundnut crops in Rasulpur, Bari, Jajpur, Dharmasala and Badachana blocks of the district are lying submerged in the rainwater.

The crop loss has meanwhile dealt a huge flow on the groundnut cultivators here who had availed loans for their cultivation and were expecting a good harvest this year. “I had grown groundnuts on over two acre land and was sure to reap good but the untimely rains have destroyed them all,” said Dharmendra Mohanty of Rasulpur block.Concerning the issue, the district administration has directed the Agriculture department here to prepare a crop loss report on the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp