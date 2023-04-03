Home States Odisha

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM seeks Pradhan’s apology over slogan at Kotia

On Saturday, Pradhan drove away a team of AP officials from Kotia while attending Utkal Dibas celebration in the panchayat.

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The government of Andhra Pradesh (AP) has taken offence to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s ‘Go back Andhra’ slogan at Phatusineri village in Koraput’s Kotia panchayat on Utkal Dibas.

Addressing the media at Salur in the neighbouring state on Sunday, AP Deputy Chief Minister N Rajanna Dora demanded an apology from Pradhan and said the territorial dispute pertaining to Kotia is sub-judice in the Supreme Court. Facts and documents relating to claims over the region are yet to be submitted in the court by the two states.

“It is not justified for any administration or minister to make such remarks in the region as it would worsen the conflict. The Centre and its ministers are aware of the Kotia issue,” Dora said. The union minister should take back his remarks and apologise to the people of Andhra Pradesh, he added.

Deputy CM Dora is also the MLA of Salur which is only a few km away from the disputed panchayat. The AP MLA has visited the Kotia cluster of villages on numerous occasions to popularise his government’s welfare schemes in the region and woo locals by offering them various sops.

On Saturday, Pradhan drove away a team of AP officials from Kotia while attending Utkal Dibas celebration in the panchayat. Expressing his annoyance over the presence of AP police, the union minister who was accompanied by five BJP MLAs, asked them to leave as their presence within Odisha borders was not solicited. “Why are you all here? The Kotia panchayat belongs to Odisha. Please go back. Go back Andhra,” Pradhan told the AP officials.

