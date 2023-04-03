Mediation training workshop for lawyers of 3 districts

Home States Odisha

In her address, member of mediation monitoring committee Justice S Ratho described mediation as a popular way of dispute resolution, especially matrimonial disputes.

ROURKELA: A 40-hour-long mediation training workshop for advocates of three western Odisha districts kicked-off on the premises of the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) office here on Saturday. Organised by Odisha State Legal Services Authority (OSLSA), the workshop aims to train advocates on alternative dispute redressal mechanism.

The event was inaugurated by Justice S Talapatra of Orissa High Court (HC) who is also the executive chairman of OSLSA and chairman of the mediation monitoring committee. Speaking at the workshop, he highlighted the importance of the mediation training programme and discussed the roles and duties of an ideal mediator.

In her address, member of mediation monitoring committee Justice S Ratho described mediation as a popular way of dispute resolution, especially matrimonial disputes. Orissa HC judge Justice KR Mohapatra highlighted the pivotal role of mediation in alternative dispute resolution mechanism and effectiveness of pre-litigation mediation in commercial disputes. Justice MS Sahoo emphasised on the need for mutual settlements.

Advocates of Madras High Court and master trainers of mediation and conciliation project committee of the Supreme Court R Rathna Thara and S Padma will impart training to the advocates at the workshop which will end on April 5. As many as 40 advocates of Sambalpur, Sundargarh and Jharsuguda are participating in the workshop.

