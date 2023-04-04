Home States Odisha

Bengaluru to Odisha, 3 migrants’ long walk back home

The trio was reportedly tortured by their employer in Bengaluru and denied wages

Published: 04th April 2023 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

The three migrant workers at Padalguda in Koraput’s Pottangi block

The three migrant workers at Padalguda in Koraput’s Pottangi block | Express

By Express News Service

KORAPUT/JEYPORE: Unable to bear the ‘torture’ by their employer in Bengaluru, three migrant labourers of Kalahandi district reached Koraput on Sunday after covering over 1,000 km on foot without money and food.

Katar Majhi, Budu Majhi and Bhikari Majhi, all from Tingalkan village in Kalahandi’s Jayapatna, were trudging home when they were spotted by locals at Padalguda in Koraput’s Pottangi block. The trio was part of a 12-member group of migrant labourers who had travelled to Bengaluru two months back with the help of a middleman of Balugaon. Subsequently, they found work in a company. However, their employer reportedly refused to pay them their wages. When the workers asked for their dues, they were allegedly subjected to torture and beatings. 

“We had gone to Bengaluru with the hope of earning money to support our families. But there, the company staff refused to pay us our wages. When we asked for money, they beat us. Unable to bear the torture, we left the place,” said Bhikari.  

Despite having no money, the three migrant workers began their arduous homeward journey on foot on March 26. They walked most of the time and also hitch-hiked on their way. The trio reached Vizianagaram on Saturday and from there, walked to Koraput when they were noticed by some social activists.

Moved by their plight, a shopkeeper offered them food at Padalguda chowk. Subsequently, president of Pottangi unit of Odisha Motorists’ Association Bhagwan Padal provided them a financial assistance of Rs 1,500 and with help of local scribes, arranged for their transportation to Nabarangpur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
migrant labourers
India Matters
Image used for representative purposes only. (File photo | PTI)
India rejects China's renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh
A man travels by boat from one district to another to help people get clean water in Kochi, Kerala, India, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (File Photo | PTI)
Along Kerala's coastline, rising salinity means daily water struggle
An illustration of Akbar recieving the Akbar Nama from Abul Fazl published in a NCERT textbook. (Credits | NCERT.nic.in)
No Mughal courts, industrial revolution, Partition in revised UP Board syllabus
Police examining the materials recovered from a bag, suspected to be that of the assailant, found on the railway track near Elathur in Kozhikode. (Photo| E Gokul)
Arson attack in train: Clues point to Noida man, say cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp