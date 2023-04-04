Bengaluru to Odisha, 3 migrants’ long walk back home

By Express News Service

KORAPUT/JEYPORE: Unable to bear the ‘torture’ by their employer in Bengaluru, three migrant labourers of Kalahandi district reached Koraput on Sunday after covering over 1,000 km on foot without money and food.

Katar Majhi, Budu Majhi and Bhikari Majhi, all from Tingalkan village in Kalahandi’s Jayapatna, were trudging home when they were spotted by locals at Padalguda in Koraput’s Pottangi block. The trio was part of a 12-member group of migrant labourers who had travelled to Bengaluru two months back with the help of a middleman of Balugaon. Subsequently, they found work in a company. However, their employer reportedly refused to pay them their wages. When the workers asked for their dues, they were allegedly subjected to torture and beatings.

“We had gone to Bengaluru with the hope of earning money to support our families. But there, the company staff refused to pay us our wages. When we asked for money, they beat us. Unable to bear the torture, we left the place,” said Bhikari.

Despite having no money, the three migrant workers began their arduous homeward journey on foot on March 26. They walked most of the time and also hitch-hiked on their way. The trio reached Vizianagaram on Saturday and from there, walked to Koraput when they were noticed by some social activists.

Moved by their plight, a shopkeeper offered them food at Padalguda chowk. Subsequently, president of Pottangi unit of Odisha Motorists’ Association Bhagwan Padal provided them a financial assistance of Rs 1,500 and with help of local scribes, arranged for their transportation to Nabarangpur.

KORAPUT/JEYPORE: Unable to bear the ‘torture’ by their employer in Bengaluru, three migrant labourers of Kalahandi district reached Koraput on Sunday after covering over 1,000 km on foot without money and food. Katar Majhi, Budu Majhi and Bhikari Majhi, all from Tingalkan village in Kalahandi’s Jayapatna, were trudging home when they were spotted by locals at Padalguda in Koraput’s Pottangi block. The trio was part of a 12-member group of migrant labourers who had travelled to Bengaluru two months back with the help of a middleman of Balugaon. Subsequently, they found work in a company. However, their employer reportedly refused to pay them their wages. When the workers asked for their dues, they were allegedly subjected to torture and beatings. “We had gone to Bengaluru with the hope of earning money to support our families. But there, the company staff refused to pay us our wages. When we asked for money, they beat us. Unable to bear the torture, we left the place,” said Bhikari. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Despite having no money, the three migrant workers began their arduous homeward journey on foot on March 26. They walked most of the time and also hitch-hiked on their way. The trio reached Vizianagaram on Saturday and from there, walked to Koraput when they were noticed by some social activists. Moved by their plight, a shopkeeper offered them food at Padalguda chowk. Subsequently, president of Pottangi unit of Odisha Motorists’ Association Bhagwan Padal provided them a financial assistance of Rs 1,500 and with help of local scribes, arranged for their transportation to Nabarangpur.