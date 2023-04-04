ED registers case against fake doctor who had married at least 18 women

Home States Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Enforcement Directorate has registered a case against fake doctor Ramesh Swain under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Sources said the central agency will collect various documents earlier seized from Swain by Bhubaneswar police. “Swain had married at least 18 women and cheated them after availing monetary benefits. He has also cheated many MBBS aspirants in the past. Swain’s financial transactions will be investigated and if required he will be brought on remand for questioning,” said ED sources.   

Bhubaneswar police had seized three mobile phones from Swain after arresting him on February 14 last year from which 4,000 contacts were traced. Many mobile phone numbers are of the victims who he allegedly cheated. Sources said the conman has cheated at least 18 women of various professions like an assistant commandant of Indo-Tibetan Border Police, deputy general manager in National Insurance Company limited, an advocate of Delhi High Court, five teachers, among others.

Swain not only made money by conning well-educated women but also cheated banks, students and job aspirants. Ernakulam Police had arrested him in 2006 for cheating 13 banks to the tune of Rs 2 crore by impersonating as an employee of Health and Family Welfare department and submitting fake documents to avail loans. Similarly, he was arrested by Hyderabad Police in 2011 for allegedly duping several youths to the tune of Rs 2 crore on the promise of providing them MBBS seats and jobs. Bhubaneswar police had traced Swain’s 15 bank accounts and established he swindled at least Rs 5.5 crore by cheating women, businessmen, job seekers and MBBS aspirants.

