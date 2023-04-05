Home States Odisha

Nippon Steel Corporation to set up 30 MTPA plant in Odisha

Naveen, who is on a week-long visit to Japan, discussed with Hashimoto about the avenues of collaboration between NSC and the state government.

Published: 05th April 2023 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2023 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Nippon Steel Corp president Eiji Hashiimoto with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Tokyo | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: President of Nippon Steel Corporation (NSC) Eiji Hashimoto on Wednesday announced to set up the world’s largest and most modern steel plant in Odisha. He made the commitment during a meeting with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Tokyo. “Our sole intention is to set up the largest and modern steel plant in Odisha. We want to build a steel plant with a production capacity of 30 million tonne per annum (MTPA). Now, globally 20 MTPA steel plant is the largest,” he told the high-level delegation.  

Naveen, who is on a week-long visit to Japan, discussed with Hashimoto about the avenues of collaboration between NSC and the state government. He also invited the NSC president and his team to visit Odisha. He said the projects of the company that are in the pipeline will be beneficial for a large number of people in the state.

“The 30 MTPA greenfield project that the company intends to set up in Odisha will be beneficial for a large number of people in Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, Jajpur and Bhadrak districts,” Naveen said.In 2021, the AMNS India, a joint venture of Arcelor Mittal and Nippon Steel, had inked a pact with the state government for a 12 MTPA integrated steel plant with an investment of Rs 50,000 crore in Kendrapara district. The JV has also got the clearance for another 7 MTPA steel plant with an investment of Rs 38,000 crore in Jagatsinghpur district.

After his arrival in Tokyo along with a high-level official and business delegation, Naveen expressed his confidence that the visit would further strengthen the relationship between Japan and Odisha and provide an opportunity for both sides to explore avenues of mutual interest.

He also conveyed his appreciation for the warmth and hospitality extended by the Japanese government and people to the delegation. He expressed his hope that the visit would contribute to strengthening the cultural ties between the two nations.

The visit of the chief minister and the state delegation to Japan is a significant step towards promoting Odisha as a preferred investment destination and fostering closer ties between Japan and Odisha, a statement issued by the CMO said.

On Wednesday, the state government will be hosting the Odisha Business Meet 2023 at The Okura Tokyo which is expected to be attended by over 200 industrialists, business leaders and investors from across Japan and the Indo-Pacific region. The chief minister will address the investors and showcase the vast existing and emerging business opportunities in Odisha.

In the evening, he will hold an interactive meeting with the Odia diaspora.The state delegation will make a factory visit to the Kimitsu Steel Works and the research and development centre of Nippon Steel Corporation, on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nippon Steel Corporation Naveen Patnaik Eiji Hashimoto
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
A view of the Supreme Court of India. (File Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp