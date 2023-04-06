Home States Odisha

Odisha buys 63 lakh tonne paddy, overshoots target

The estimated value of the paddy procured by the government under decentralised procurement system is to the tune of Rs 12,895 crore.

Published: 06th April 2023 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2023 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers harvesting paddy | Express

Representational image of farmers harvesting paddy | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has shot past its target of paddy procurement by six lakh tonne during the 2022-23 kharif marketing season (KMS). The government set a target to procure 71 lakh tonne of paddy (equivalent to 48 lakh tonne of rice) for the season. While the target for procurement of kharif paddy was 57 lakh tonne and 14 lakh tonne for rabi, the state has procured 63.21 lakh tonne by the end of March 31.

The estimated value of the paddy procured by the government under decentralised procurement system is to the tune of Rs 12,895 crore. The amount have been released directly to the accounts of over 1.42 lakh farmers. The government which procured paddy through primary agriculture cooperative societies, pani panchayats and women self-help groups had purchased 57.24 lakh tonne from over 1.29 lakh farmers at a cost of Rs 11,219.42 crore during the same period last year.

“With the Agriculture department predicting a good rabi paddy harvest, we expect the state may cross its target of 71 lakh tonne,” said a senior officer of the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department. With Odisha experiencing good unseasonal rains, this will help standing rabi paddy which is limited to some districts having irrigation facilities.

Procurement of rabi paddy will start from May 1 and continue till June 30. The KMS 2022-23 commenced from October 1, 2022 and will end on September 30, 2023. Odisha is the fifth-highest producer of kharif paddy and is very close to Uttar Pradesh (65.5 lakh tonne) and Telangana (64.92 lakh tonne).

In this procurement season, the Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation made a market borrowing of Rs 24,400 crore for the purchase of paddy under the minimum support price system. The state government has paid Rs 6,200 crore interest, sources in the state PSU said.

Bounty harvest

 Odisha has procured 63.21 lakh tonne by end of March 31
 The estimated value of paddy procured is to the tune of Rs 12,895 crore

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Govt kharif marketing season paddy procurement
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp