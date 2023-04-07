Home States Odisha

Kalahandi medical college gets LoI for 100 MBBS seats

Health secretary Shalini Pandit said most of the faculty and paramedical staff have already joined the college.

Published: 07th April 2023 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2023 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

The newly-built government medical college at Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi | Express

The newly-built government medical college at Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi | Express

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA/BHUBANESWAR: The newly-built government medical college and hospital (MCH) at Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district on Thursday received a letter of intent (LoI) for starting admission of students from the 2023-24 academic session.

The LoI has been issued by the National Medical Commission (NMC) following an affidavit submitted by the Health and Welfare department that all infrastructure facilities, faculty and resident doctors will be provided as per the norms. A team from the medical commission had visited the MCH in February and submitted the assessment report on the availability of infrastructure, labs, library, hostels, hospital, faculty and paramedical staff on February 14.

The MCH affiliated to the Kalahandi university has an intake capacity of 100 MBBS seats per year. The state government has been asked to submit undertakings with an assurance to provide essential documents for the issue of a letter of permission (LoP) for starting admission. The NMC has made it clear that no student should be admitted in the college till the formal permission of the medical assessment and rating board (MARB) is received.

Built at a cost of Rs 220 crore over a sprawling 35 acre area at Bhangabari on the outskirts of Bhawanipatna, the MCH has six academic blocks. Since the Rs 206 crore teaching hospital is under construction, the existing hospital at Bhawanipatna is being developed into a 330-bed hospital to meet the requirements.  

Health secretary Shalini Pandit said most of the faculty and paramedical staff have already joined the college. “The pending works will be completed soon and we are hopeful of obtaining the LoP for 100 seats this academic session,” she said.

Once the LoP is issued, this will be the 11th government MCH in the state taking the total number of seats to 2,300, including 750 seats in private medical colleges. With this, the KBK region will have one medical college each in the three districts. The MCHs in Koraput and Balangir are already functional.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MCH letter of intent 100 MBBS seats NMC
India Matters
Jailed AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
PM Modi doesn't understand importance of education, writes jailed AAP leader Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India's daily caseload crosses 6000-mark
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Considering changes in CrPC & IPC, govt tells SC
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lingayats hold key as BJP, Congress set for poll face-off in Kittur Karnataka region

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp