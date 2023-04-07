Three truck drivers burnt alive after deadly crash in Odisha's Sadar police station

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Three drivers were charred to death after a trailer collided with two coal-laden trucks leading to a massive fire on NH-49 in front of Sadar police station here on Wednesday night. The deceased were identified as Vikram Yadav (40) of Chitarpur in Madhya Pradesh, Sipun Bariha (25) of Angul district and Guddu Sa (32) of Brajrajnagar.

Eyewitnesses said the trailer truck was speeding towards Jharsuguda. A coal-laden truck tried to overtake the trailer but collided with it. Another truck which was following behind, also rammed into the two vehicles.

Following the collision, a fire broke out and engulfed the three trucks. While all three drivers, trapped inside their vehicles, were burnt alive, helper of the trailer truck Durga Kishan escaped with minor injuries.

Sources said despite a quick response from the fire department, the flames had already engulfed the trucks by the time rescue teams arrived at the scene. After the fire was extinguished, police confirmed that the three drivers lost their lives due to severe burns.

Recounting the horrific incident, Kishan said he was asleep when the accident took place. He woke up due to a heavy jerk followed by a loud sound and found the trailer driver stuck in the wheel. He tried to rescue him but in vain.

SDPO Nirmal Mohapatra said before police and fire services personnel could save the truck drivers, they had already suffered fatal burn injuries. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

Following the mishap, hundreds of vehicles including trucks were stranded on Biju Expressway and NH-49 for several hours.

The accident is a grim reminder of the risks that drivers face on Jharsuguda roads, especially during Zero Accident Death Week which the state is currently celebrating. Despite efforts to promote road safety, accidents continue to occur, claiming lives and leaving many injured.

JHARSUGUDA: Three drivers were charred to death after a trailer collided with two coal-laden trucks leading to a massive fire on NH-49 in front of Sadar police station here on Wednesday night. The deceased were identified as Vikram Yadav (40) of Chitarpur in Madhya Pradesh, Sipun Bariha (25) of Angul district and Guddu Sa (32) of Brajrajnagar. Eyewitnesses said the trailer truck was speeding towards Jharsuguda. A coal-laden truck tried to overtake the trailer but collided with it. Another truck which was following behind, also rammed into the two vehicles. Following the collision, a fire broke out and engulfed the three trucks. While all three drivers, trapped inside their vehicles, were burnt alive, helper of the trailer truck Durga Kishan escaped with minor injuries. Sources said despite a quick response from the fire department, the flames had already engulfed the trucks by the time rescue teams arrived at the scene. After the fire was extinguished, police confirmed that the three drivers lost their lives due to severe burns.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Recounting the horrific incident, Kishan said he was asleep when the accident took place. He woke up due to a heavy jerk followed by a loud sound and found the trailer driver stuck in the wheel. He tried to rescue him but in vain. SDPO Nirmal Mohapatra said before police and fire services personnel could save the truck drivers, they had already suffered fatal burn injuries. A case has been registered and investigation is underway. Following the mishap, hundreds of vehicles including trucks were stranded on Biju Expressway and NH-49 for several hours. The accident is a grim reminder of the risks that drivers face on Jharsuguda roads, especially during Zero Accident Death Week which the state is currently celebrating. Despite efforts to promote road safety, accidents continue to occur, claiming lives and leaving many injured.