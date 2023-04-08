10-year-old sold by ‘drunk’ father in Odisha, cops rescue boy

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A 10-year-old boy who was allegedly sold by his father at a market in Dharmasala area in Jajpur district was rescued by Barachana police on Thursday night. The boy was handed over to his mother on Friday. According to sources, Ghana Siku, a tribal, resides in Sasan Purusottampur within Barachana police limits in the district. He ekes out a living on daily wages and lives with his wife and three children, a ten-year-old boy and two daughters (aged about 3 and 6 years).

On Wednesday, he went to Aruha haat along with his son and allegedly sold him to a person belonging to Jenapur area. The matter came to the fore when his wife Sangita asked the whereabouts of the boy when Ghana returned home alone the same night.

“My husband went to Aruha haat along with my son. When he returned home alone under the influence of alcohol, I asked him about my son, and he revealed he sold him. I immediately realised he was saying the truth as he had the money with him,” said Sangita.

She informed her neighbours about the incident and they reported the matter to the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO).

Following a complaint by the DCPO Niranjan Kar, Barachana police swung into action and rescued the child from the house of one Madhab Mohanty of Kaincha Malia, Jenapur on Thursday night.However, Mohanty refuted charges of purchasing the child.

“When we inquired from Mohanty, he said the child’s father is known to him and had kept his son with him. He refused to have purchased the child,” said the investigating officer Md Suraj. We have handed over the child to his mother, he added.



