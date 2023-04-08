Locals allege low-quality work at Baripada railway station

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Residents of Baripada town have expressed displeasure over the ongoing construction work at Baripada railway station and office quarters alleging the use of poor quality raw material and negligence on part of the South Eastern Railway (SER) authorities in supervision.

Sources said the Railways had sanctioned over Rs 1.8 crore for the projects and the work was assigned to two agencies from West Bengal.

Locals alleged, “The agencies use morrum and soil instead of sand to fill the five to six feet column space between the ground and grade beam. Filling the pillar columns with morum instead of sand would pose threat to the buildings’ foundations in the future.”

Junior engineer of SER’s Public Works department Suman Kumar said he will visit the site soon for a thorough inspection.



