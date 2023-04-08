Odisha eyeing to strengthen its position in skill sector globally: Bagchi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is looking forward to expanding and strengthening its position in the skill sector on a global scale, said the chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) Subroto Bagchi on Thursday. Addressing the curtain raiser event in New Delhi for the upcoming Odisha Skill Conclave 2023 in Bhubaneswar, Bagchi said the brand ‘Skilled-in-Odisha’ has been created with the intention of drawing national and international attention to the skilling ecosystem in Odisha.

“The Skilled-in-Odisha initiative showcases the potential of the youth from the state to national and international employers and after the state witnessed success at the World Skill Competition, we are looking towards expanding and strengthening the position of the state on a global pedestal,” he said.

The Odisha Skill Conclave 2023 will be hosted in Bhubaneswar from April 20 to 22. The three-day event will witness various activities including the signing of MoUs, conferences, exhibitions, demonstrations, and cultural activities and will offer a plethora of opportunities to the skilled workforce from the state.

The OSDA chairman thanked the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) for its support to the state in showcasing its skilled workforce. Minister of State for Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) Pritiranjan Gharai said, “The objective of the conclave is to encourage, motivate and build the confidence of the youth that will help them drive their careers and make a change for the larger interest of the country.”

SDTE secretary Usha Padhee said, “There is a global demand for skilled workers and the state government is working towards building the workforce that can cater to the rising demand across sectors. Odisha Skill Conclave will be an opportunity for us to showcase it,” she said.

Secretary in Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Atul Tiwari and FICCI general secretary Shailesh K Pathak also spoke.The curtain raiser event was hosted by the SDTE department and OSDA with FICCI as the industry partner.

