Odisha: Junagarh-Nabarangpur new rail line gets nod

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Network Planning Group (NPG) under Prime Minister Gati Shakti initiative has examined and approved the new broad-gauge line between Nabarangpur and Junagarh. This was one of the four infrastructure projects recommended by the NPG at its 46th session held recently in New Delhi. The project will be developed in tandem with the PM Gati Shakti principles using the integrated and holistic approach.

The proposed project spans approximately 116 km from Junagarh to Nabarangpur. The construction of the new line is expected to reduce the distance from Bailadila iron ore mines to various steel plants in the Raipur region by 131 km. It is also expected that the project would facilitate the logistics of a steel plant and goods shed at Junagarh Road, Jeypore, Koraput, and other goods sheds on the Raipur-Vizianagaram (RV) line, which are the points of multi-modal logistics.

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the extension of Jeypore-Nabarangpur rail line to Junagarh during his one-day visit to Malkangiri last year. The rail link between Junagarh to Nabarangpur and Malkangiri to Bhadrachalam will facilitate communication with Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh. The rail link to Junagarh will shorten the distance between Bhubaneswar and Raipur.

Railway sources said the new line would provide an alternative route for the movement of coal from Visakhapatnam, Gangavaram, and Kakinada ports to various steel plants in the Raipur region.“The provision of road-rail inter-modal logistics is expected to enhance traffic to goods sheds at Jeypore, Junagarh Road, and Nabarangpur. The new project will also provide multi-modal connectivity, seamless movement of goods and passengers as well as increase logistics efficiency,” the sources said.

