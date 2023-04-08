Odisha: Nursing college principal held for allegedly cheating three students

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Chhendipada police on Friday arrested the principal of Sai Sradha Nursing College Kailash Chandra Jena for allegedly cheating three students.

The students, Priyanka Nayak, Sumati Meher and Atanjali Pradhan of Deogarh were not allowed to appear for the first-year examination on the grounds that their admit cards were fake. When the students took up the matter with Jena, the latter did not listen to them and instead asked them to leave his office.

Following this, the students filed a complaint with the police and launched a fast unto death in front of the district collector’s office.

The students sat on dharna demanding action against the principal for issuing them fake admit cards.

They also attempted self-immolation.



