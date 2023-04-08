Home States Odisha

Rourkela Steel Plant’s Mahatma Gandhi Udyan unveiled 

The green and serene ambience has been designed in a way to serve as a place for tourist attraction, relaxation and rejuvenation.  

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Mahatma Gandhi Udyan, developed by Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), was dedicated to people on Thursday. The scenic garden located near Ispat Market along ring road has been developed as a tribute to Gandhiji. It is equipped with a statue of Gandhiji along with murals and messages depicting the life and times of the father of the nation. Statues of three monkeys conveying the message of ‘see, hear and speak no evil’ greet the visitors at the entrance while boards alongside the road carry pictures of Gandhiji and his messages.

The artistically landscaped garden has been bedecked with imaginative lighting and a colourful water fountain, while a host of several other showpieces depict common people in various modes and moods. The green and serene ambiance has been designed in a way to serve as a place for tourist attraction, relaxation and rejuvenation.  

Sundargarh MP Jual Oram, Rourkela MLA SP Nayak, RN Pali MLA Subrat Tarai, RSP director-in-charge Atanu Bhowmick, president of Gandhi Peace Foundation Justice MR Mohanty, RSP’s executive directors, SR Suryawanshi, PK Satapathy, PK Sahoo, S Tripathy and Dr BK Hota were present during the inaugural ceremony.

