Odisha, AMNS sign MoU for gymnastics centre in state

BHUBANESWAR: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AMNS India) on Saturday inked a pact with the Odisha government to set up a gymnastics high performance centre and three training centres for promoting the sport in the state.

While the gymnastics high performance centre will come up in Kalinga stadium, training centres will be set up at Puri, Rourkela and Jeypore. The state government will provide the infrastructure support and AMNS India will provide coaching as part of their CSR commitment.

The MoU was signed during a round-table discussion at Kyoto hosted by the Odisha government with a focus on opportunities for collaboration with Japan in tourism and sports.

Addressing major tour operators along with representatives of the hospitality and sports sectors from Japan, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik highlighted immense potential of Odisha as a tourist destination and laid emphasis on leveraging the state’s rich Buddhist tradition especially the heritage sites in Dhauli, Lalitgiri, Ratnagiri and Udayagiri.

He described various initiatives undertaken by the state to promote tourism and sports and improve related infrastructure. The chief minister hoped for collaboration with Japanese sports associations and universities.

Recently, the student delegates and professors of Doshisha University, Kyoto had been to KIIT University, Bhubaneswar on an academic exposure trip. Citing this example, Naveen urged to explore such collaborative opportunities.

The high-level delegation also provided an overview of the investment opportunities available in Odisha for Japanese investors in the tourism and sports sectors. The representatives from the tourism and hospitality sector expressed their interest in exploring the possibilities of collaboration given the state’s unique cultural heritage and natural beauty.

Principal secretary of Industries department Hemant Sharma and Sports secretary R Vineel Krishna made presentations on the opportunities in the state. “The round table discussion provided an excellent opportunity for both the Japanese and Odisha delegations to explore avenues of collaboration in tourism and sports. The participants expressedheir commitment to working towards strengthening ties between Japan and Odisha in these sectors,” said Sharma.

The CM expressed his appreciation for the warm hospitality extended by the people of Kyoto and hoped that the visit would contribute to further strengthening the relationship between Japan and Odisha. 5T secretary VK Pandian was present.

