Home States Odisha

Odisha, AMNS sign MoU for gymnastics centre in state

The high performance centre will be set up at Kalinga stadium.

Published: 09th April 2023 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2023 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

CM Naveen Patnaik at a round table discussion at Kyoto on Saturday.

CM Naveen Patnaik at a round table discussion at Kyoto on Saturday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AMNS India) on Saturday inked a pact with the Odisha government to set up a gymnastics high performance centre and three training centres for promoting the sport in the state.

While the gymnastics high performance centre will come up in Kalinga stadium, training centres will be set up at Puri, Rourkela and Jeypore. The state government will provide the infrastructure support and AMNS India will provide coaching as part of their CSR commitment.

The MoU was signed during a round-table discussion at Kyoto hosted by the Odisha government with a focus on opportunities for collaboration with Japan in tourism and sports.

Addressing major tour operators along with representatives of the hospitality and sports sectors from Japan, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik highlighted immense potential of Odisha as a tourist destination and laid emphasis on leveraging the state’s rich Buddhist tradition especially the heritage sites in Dhauli, Lalitgiri, Ratnagiri and Udayagiri.

He described various initiatives undertaken by the state to promote tourism and sports and improve related infrastructure. The chief minister hoped for collaboration with Japanese sports associations and universities.

Recently, the student delegates and professors of Doshisha University, Kyoto had been to KIIT University, Bhubaneswar on an academic exposure trip. Citing this example, Naveen urged to explore such collaborative opportunities.

The high-level delegation also provided an overview of the investment opportunities available in Odisha for Japanese investors in the tourism and sports sectors. The representatives from the tourism and hospitality sector expressed their interest in exploring the possibilities of collaboration given the state’s unique cultural heritage and natural beauty.

Principal secretary of Industries department Hemant Sharma and Sports secretary R Vineel Krishna made presentations on the opportunities in the state. “The round table discussion provided an excellent opportunity for both the Japanese and Odisha delegations to explore avenues of collaboration in tourism and sports. The participants expressedheir commitment to working towards strengthening ties between Japan and Odisha in these sectors,” said Sharma.

The CM expressed his appreciation for the warm hospitality extended by the people of Kyoto and hoped that the visit would contribute to further strengthening the relationship between Japan and Odisha. 5T secretary VK Pandian was present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Odisha Gymnastics
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | Express)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp