Home States Odisha

BJD second richest regional party, income rises by 318 %

Of the total income of Rs 1213.13 crore by 36 regional parties, the share of BJD’s income was 25.33 pc, which is the second highest.

Published: 10th April 2023 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2023 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

BJD Chief Naveen Patnaik

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With around 318 per cent (pc) rise in annual income in 2021-22, the BJD became the second wealthiest regional party in the country after the DMK.According to the latest report of the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), the regional party had earned Rs 307.28 crore in 2021-22, up from Rs 73.34 crore in 2020-21. The party had Rs 278.65 crore excess income after expenditure of around Rs 28.63 crore during the fiscal.  

After a slump in its income during 2020-21, the BJD reported the highest increase in income of Rs 233.94 crore, followed by TRS and DMK, which declared an increase of Rs 180.45 crore and Rs 168.79 crore respectively in 2021-22. Of the total income of Rs 1213.13 crore by 36 regional parties, the share of BJD’s income was 25.33 pc, which is the second highest.  

Among the national parties, Trinamool Congress saw the highest 633 pc rise - from Rs 74.41 crore to Rs 545.74 crore, primarily due to gathering 96 pc of its income through electoral bonds. While the BJP’s income rose by 154 pc - from Rs 752.33 crore to Rs 1917.12 crore, that of Congress was up by 89.4 pc - from Rs 285.76 crore to Rs 541.27 crore.

A comparative analysis of the income of the parties between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 financial years showed that the BJD’s income had come down by 19 pc - from Rs 90.35 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 73.34 crore in 2020-21.

In 2021-22, the BJD had received Rs 291 crore, which accounts for 94.7 pc of its total income, from voluntary contributions, especially through electoral bonds. This was also the second highest among the regional parties in the country. Apart from this, Rs 16.17 crore bank interest and Rs 11 lakh from other sources added to its income.

The most common items of expenditure, on which parties have incurred highest expenses, are election expenditure, administrative and general expenses. The BJD has spent around Rs 23 crore for elections, Rs 78 lakh towards employees cost and Rs 26 lakh for administrative and general expenses besides Rs 4.5 crore other expenditures.  

The ADR report has been prepared on the basis of the total income and expenditure declared by the parties in their IT returns submitted to the Election Commission of India (ECI).Twenty parties, including the BJD, had submitted their audit reports on time. The regional outfit was ranked third to submit the report on August 26, 2022. The due date for submission of annual audited accounts for the parties was October 31.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJD TRS DMK Association for Democratic Reforms
India Matters
Image of cow vigilantes for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Time to go after rogue cow vigilantes with an iron hand
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
To beat anti-incumbency, BJP may resort to Gujarat model in Karnataka
Arignar Anna Zoological Park suspended the safari in 2021 after Covid-19 infected most of the resident lions and two succumbed to the infection | D Jude
Get ready for a drive amidst lions in Vandalur zoo in Chennai this summer vacation
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India earns its stripes, tiger population at 3,167

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp