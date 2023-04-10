Odisha CM Naveen chairs first digital cabinet meet from Kyoto

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In its first-ever digital meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik from Kyoto in Japan, the state cabinet on Sunday approved the proposal to establish a “directorate of Odisha Paribar” to look after the interests of Odia diaspora.

The directorate will act as a single point of interface with government departments for resolution of specific issues relating to labour, students, cultural promotion and clearances. It will enlist Jagannath temples located in different parts of the country and the world. It will promote the cultural heritage of Odisha, organise celebration of Odisha diwas, and world Odia conferences at regular intervals in association with scholars and creative writers in different parts of the world.

The ministers joined the special cabinet meeting remotely. Processing of the files and signing of the documents were done in the digital mode through the Odisha State Wide Area Network (OSWAN). The cabinet ministers discussed the proposals threadbare before giving their nod to them.

Stating that the state government has been a pioneer in leveraging latest technology as part of the 5T charter to improve the efficiency of the governance systems and delivery of public services, the CM said technology has served as an enabling tool in transforming delivery of good governance. “Technology now allows governance delivery on the go. Technology has eliminated the need of physical presence in a collaborative environment within the government. This digital cabinet pushes the boundary of technology and speed of governance,” he stated.

Minister for Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak said the directorate will be under the Culture department to have a better connect with the Pravasi Odias living in different places within the country and across the world. It will engage with the diaspora by leveraging their knowledge, skills and global reach while also making efforts to resolve any issues they may be facing. It will also enlist the Odia associations in different parts of the world, he said.

The minister said the directorate will develop a closer relationship with the people of Odisha living in different states and abroad through partnerships at individual, institutional and civil society levels on matters relating to the promotion of Odia language, culture and heritage, tourism and sports, handloom and handicrafts.

It will also develop a dedicated ‘Paribar’ portal for Pravasi Odias.There will be an advisory council to be headed by the chief minister. The members of the council shall be nominated by the state government. The minister for Odia language, literature and culture will be the permanent member of the council. The secretary of the department will be the member convener. There will be an executive committee under the chairmanship of the chief secretary to provide strategic direction and review the activities of the directorate.

