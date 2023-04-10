Home States Odisha

Nippon’s steel project plan in Odisha evokes mixed reactions

The villagers had opposed the soil testing work of the company on April 7 at the seaside Hariabanka village.

Published: 10th April 2023 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2023 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Nippon Steel Corp president Eiji Hashiimoto with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Tokyo | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The state government’s recent announcement to establish a steel plant in Kendrapara district with a production capacity of 30 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) has evoked mixed reactions from locals.

During Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s visit to Japan last week, Nippon Steel Corporation president Eiji Hashimoto told the delegation from Odisha about his plan to set up the world’s largest and most modern steel plant in Odisha.

A large number of residents of the coastal district welcomed the decision. Sarpanch of Ramnagar panchayat Bijay Shukla said, “We are quite happy after the announcement. We hope the steel plant will usher in development in the area,” he said.

Similarly, the former sarpanch of Kharinashi Narayan Haldar said at present, Kendrapara has no big industries. “A large number of youths will get jobs after the plant comes up,” he said. However, farmers, fishermen and prawn farm owners of several villages are unhappy with the decision.“We eke out a living by cultivating paddy and fishing. The proposed steel plant will deprive us of our fertile land and homes,” said Basant Jena of Badatubi village.

In 2021, AMNS India, a joint venture of Arcelor Mittal and Nippon Steel, had inked a pact with the state government for a 12 MTPA integrated steel plant with an investment of Rs 50,000 crore in Kendrapara. Sources said a large number of villagers are opposing the government’s decision to hand over land to ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel for the construction of the plant in the Mahakalapada block.

The villagers had opposed the soil testing work of the company on April 7 at the seaside Hariabanka village. Amid apprehensions of environmental degradation, it is feared that the construction of the steel plant in the coastal pockets of the district will aggravate sea erosion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Nippon Steel Corporation Eiji Hashimoto
India Matters
Image of cow vigilantes for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Time to go after rogue cow vigilantes with an iron hand
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
To beat anti-incumbency, BJP may resort to Gujarat model in Karnataka
Arignar Anna Zoological Park suspended the safari in 2021 after Covid-19 infected most of the resident lions and two succumbed to the infection | D Jude
Get ready for a drive amidst lions in Vandalur zoo in Chennai this summer vacation
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India earns its stripes, tiger population at 3,167

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp