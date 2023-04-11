Admin starts process for development of Madhu Babu’s birthplace in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The district administration has started the process of acquiring property of Utkal Gaurav Madhusudan Das for the development of his birthplace at Satyabhamapur. As per the instruction of 5T secretary VK Pandian, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of RDC Suresh Kumar Dalai on Monday where different plans were sketched for all-round development of Madhu Babu’s birthplace.

Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani, CDA chairman Anil Samal and Tangi-Salepur legislator Prasant Behera held a discussion with office bearers of Kasturba Gandhi National Memorial Trust (KGNMT) and Madhusmruti Parisada over handing over of Madhu Babu’s property to the state government for development of his birthplace.

The administration has assured provisioning land and construction of a building for shifting an orphanage and maternity centre which have been running from Madhu Babu’s ancestral house. The administration will acquire land for widening of the road from the entrance of Satyabhamapur to Madhu Babu’s ancestral house.

Apart from setting up a facility centre and parking place, light and sound show in the existing museum on the premises of Madhu Babu’s birthplace and exhibition of documentary film on the great son of the soil, there will be provision for battery-run vehicles for tourists.

The proposed development plan and project prepared by architect of Odisha Bridge Construction Corporation Akhay Kumar Beuria, was discussed in the meeting. Pandian had recently visited the birthplace of Madhu Babu and instructed officials to prepare a plan which will be presented to the chief minister for approval by April 15.

