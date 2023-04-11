Man killed, two daughters critical in cracker blast in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A man died and his two daughters suffered critical injuries in a firecracker explosion at Basudevpur village within Alakund police limits here on Sunday night. The deceased was identified as Kalandi Mallick (55). The injured siblings are Rajlaxmi Mallick (22) and Benguli Mallick (20).

Police said the blast took place when Kalandi and his daughters were making firecrackers in their house. On hearing the loud explosion, neighbours rushed to their house and found the trio in critical condition. They were immediately taken to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) at Jajpur town where Kalandi was declared dead.

After primary treatment, the injured siblings were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack when their condition deteriorated. Dr Nilamani Tilak Chand Behera of the DHH said both women sustained over 60 per cent burn injuries in the explosion.

Meanwhile, police reached Kalandi’s house for investigation on Monday. Alakund IIC Prasant Kumar Dash said police seized firecracker-making materials from the deceased’s house. One person has been detained in this connection, he added.

JAJPUR: A man died and his two daughters suffered critical injuries in a firecracker explosion at Basudevpur village within Alakund police limits here on Sunday night. The deceased was identified as Kalandi Mallick (55). The injured siblings are Rajlaxmi Mallick (22) and Benguli Mallick (20). Police said the blast took place when Kalandi and his daughters were making firecrackers in their house. On hearing the loud explosion, neighbours rushed to their house and found the trio in critical condition. They were immediately taken to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) at Jajpur town where Kalandi was declared dead. After primary treatment, the injured siblings were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack when their condition deteriorated. Dr Nilamani Tilak Chand Behera of the DHH said both women sustained over 60 per cent burn injuries in the explosion.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, police reached Kalandi’s house for investigation on Monday. Alakund IIC Prasant Kumar Dash said police seized firecracker-making materials from the deceased’s house. One person has been detained in this connection, he added.