Women’s Ice Hockey team partners with Sports Science India

SSI has a variety of expert health professionals, academicians and sports science experts.

​ Dr Sharthak Patnaik ​

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Sports Science India (SSI), a Bhubaneswar-based sports science and rehabilitation centre, has been selected as the official partner for the Indian Women’s Ice Hockey team which will represent the country in the upcoming 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey Women’s Asia and Oceania Championship.

The championship will be held in Bangkok from April 30 to May 7. Founded by sports science expert and sports surgeon Dr Sharthak Patnaik, the centre provides sports science, medicine and rehabilitation facilities to elite-level athletes, in the professional and international levels to enhance their chances of winning medals.

This is for the first time that a state-level sports science centre has achieved such a feat. “It is for the first time that a homegrown sports science centre from Odisha has been chosen for an International event. It is a proud moment for the state as Sports Science India is Odisha’s gift to the sporting community across the country,” Dr Patnaik said.

At the centre, Dr Patnaik said they offer world-class facilities due to their collaborations with the help of experts from across the globe including experts from Germany, Belgium, South Africa and the United States. SSI has a variety of expert health professionals, academicians and sports science experts.

The team, consisting of academics and applied sports rehabilitators, physiotherapists, sports physiologists, sports nutritionists and allied health professionals, aims to provide a wide variety of in-depth support and services to both high-performance athletes as well as aspiring athletes who wish to improve their performance, he said. 

The Odisha-based centre also has collaborations with National Strength and Conditioning Association, which is the worldwide authority on strength and conditioning, Dr Patnaik said.

