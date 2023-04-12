Books of Jayanta Mahapatra released

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: ‘Jayanta Mahapatra - A Journey’ and ‘NOON - New and Selected Poems’, highlighting the shades of creativity of work of the celebrated Indian English poet Jayanta Mahapatra, was unveiled here recently.

The coffee table book ‘Jayanta Mahapatra - A Journey’ displays photographs of the poet from his childhood to present-day life, captures many moods of the poet highlighting different shades of his creative process, said officials of Ketaki Foundation Trust, who organised the event.

Simiarly, Mahapatra’s ‘NOON - New and Selected Poems’ is a valuable addition to his collected poems. Eminent poet, writer and art historian Jagannath Prasad Das joined the book launch event as chief guest, while well-known poet Ashwini Kumar attended the event as chief speaker.

Ketaki Foundation trustee Rabindra Kumar Swain moderated the programme.Well-known designer-artist Jyoti Ranjan Swain has designed both the books.

