75th foundation day of Bhubaneswar: Women lead Capital’s urban growth  journey

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

The 75th foundation day of Bhubaneswar will not only mark the State Capital’s seven and half decade long glorious journey but will also be a moment to celebrate the crucial role women are playing in urban governance of the transformed city.

With the state capital becoming a Smart City, women are leading from the front and have become an important part of the city’s governance system and development. To start with, the Capital city’s first citizen - its mayor - is a woman and so is the deputy mayor. Over 60 per cent (pc) corporators of the newly formed council in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) are also women.

The women leadership and women-led development in the capital has been remarkable over the years and is getting bigger and better with time, said mayor Sulochana Das. “This is perhaps for the first time women have such a large representation in the newly elected council of the corporation. Women participation in the city’s development and managing city services has also increased significantly over the time,” she said.

Participation of women in urban governance and service management, has not only helped bridge the gender gap but has also paved the way for equitable access to urban facilities. It has also helped in better management of services in the city. Transformation of Nicco park, now known as BDA city centre, Odisha’s first amusement park, is the best example. It has been transformed by the women SHG members under the MUKTA scheme.

Municipal Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said the city’s transformation journey will be incomplete without women. Projects and services in the city, which were otherwise considered a male domain, are now being taken up by women. Government has completed at least 399 rain water harvesting structures, 27 open gyms, 43 mini parks, and 27 city beautification projects through women in the Capital city, in the recent months.

They are working as swachha saathis and swachha supervisors and also managing the services at micro composting centres, playing a leading role in turning city’s waste into wealth.To provide the last mile connectivity, they work as Mo Bus guides and as Sarathis of Mo E-Ride, a service launched by the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT).“As we celebrate the 75th foundation day of the city, there will be more emphasis on participation of women in urban affairs and promoting this inclusiveness,” mayor Sulochana Das said. ​

