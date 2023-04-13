Bagchi-Sri Shankara Cancer Centre in Odisha to start functioning from June 20

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The newly-built Bagchi-Sri Shankara Cancer Centre and Research Institute will start functioning on June 20. The state-of-art advanced hospital with cutting-edge cancer care has been set up at Info-valley-II in a record 15 months.

‘Pratistha puja’ of the hospital was held on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) chairman Subroto Bagchi said as announced earlier the hospital will admit its first patient and commence treatment on the occasion of Rath Yatra. “The hospital has been built in such a manner that patients will feel being treated in a divine atmosphere. Healthcare services to be available here will be more patient-centric. Special emphasis will be on patients’ satisfaction that reflects the quality and effectiveness of healthcare,” he said.

The 750-bed super specialty cancer hospital built on 20 acre land given free of cost by the state government will have latest world-class equipment and facilities. The hospital will earmark 25 per cent beds for free treatment and another 25 per cent for patients supported under different government health schemes.

Managing Trustee of Shankara Cancer Foundation Dr BS Srinath said construction of the hospital has been completed within one year and three months. “Initially, it will have three departments - medical oncology, radiation oncology and surgical oncology to deal with treatment of cancer,” he said.

In the first phase, a six-storey hospital building spread across around one lakh sq feet has been constructed. The foundation of the centre was laid by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in 2021. Bagchi and his wife Susmita have pledged `210 crore for the hospital and `130 crore for a palliative care centre that is being set up in collaboration with Bengaluru-based Hospice Trust Karunashraya Foundation.

BHUBANESWAR: The newly-built Bagchi-Sri Shankara Cancer Centre and Research Institute will start functioning on June 20. The state-of-art advanced hospital with cutting-edge cancer care has been set up at Info-valley-II in a record 15 months. ‘Pratistha puja’ of the hospital was held on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) chairman Subroto Bagchi said as announced earlier the hospital will admit its first patient and commence treatment on the occasion of Rath Yatra. “The hospital has been built in such a manner that patients will feel being treated in a divine atmosphere. Healthcare services to be available here will be more patient-centric. Special emphasis will be on patients’ satisfaction that reflects the quality and effectiveness of healthcare,” he said. The 750-bed super specialty cancer hospital built on 20 acre land given free of cost by the state government will have latest world-class equipment and facilities. The hospital will earmark 25 per cent beds for free treatment and another 25 per cent for patients supported under different government health schemes. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Managing Trustee of Shankara Cancer Foundation Dr BS Srinath said construction of the hospital has been completed within one year and three months. “Initially, it will have three departments - medical oncology, radiation oncology and surgical oncology to deal with treatment of cancer,” he said. In the first phase, a six-storey hospital building spread across around one lakh sq feet has been constructed. The foundation of the centre was laid by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in 2021. Bagchi and his wife Susmita have pledged `210 crore for the hospital and `130 crore for a palliative care centre that is being set up in collaboration with Bengaluru-based Hospice Trust Karunashraya Foundation.