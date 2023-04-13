Home States Odisha

Bagchi-Sri Shankara Cancer Centre in Odisha to start functioning from June 20

In the first phase, a six-storey hospital building spread across around one lakh sq feet has been constructed.

Published: 13th April 2023 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2023 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

Bagchi-Sri Shankara Cancer Centre and Research Institute.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The newly-built Bagchi-Sri Shankara Cancer Centre and Research Institute will start functioning on June 20. The state-of-art advanced hospital with cutting-edge cancer care has been set up at Info-valley-II in a record 15 months.

‘Pratistha puja’ of the hospital was held on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) chairman Subroto Bagchi said as announced earlier the hospital will admit its first patient and commence treatment on the occasion of Rath Yatra. “The hospital has been built in such a manner that patients will feel being treated in a divine atmosphere. Healthcare services to be available here will be more patient-centric. Special emphasis will be on patients’ satisfaction that reflects the quality and effectiveness of healthcare,” he said.

The 750-bed super specialty cancer hospital built on 20 acre land given free of cost by the state government will have latest world-class equipment and facilities. The hospital will earmark 25 per cent beds for free treatment and another 25 per cent for patients supported under different government health schemes.  

Managing Trustee of Shankara Cancer Foundation Dr BS Srinath said construction of the hospital has been completed within one year and three months. “Initially, it will have three departments - medical oncology, radiation oncology and surgical oncology to deal with treatment of cancer,” he said.

In the first phase, a six-storey hospital building spread across around one lakh sq feet has been constructed. The foundation of the centre was laid by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in 2021. Bagchi and his wife Susmita have pledged `210 crore for the hospital and `130 crore for a palliative care centre that is being set up in collaboration with Bengaluru-based Hospice Trust Karunashraya Foundation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bagchi-Sri Shankara Cancer Centre Cancer centre
India Matters
A file photo of the BBC offices in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
ED files FEMA case against BBC India
Bathinda military station in Punjab where the incidents took place. (Photo | PTI)
Day after four jawans shot dead, another soldier dies by suicide at Bathinda military station
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Indian Newspaper Society slams Centre over its new 'fact-checking' rules
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India reports over 10,000 new cases, 19 deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp