Mine mishap: DGMS team to visit Garjanbahal on Thursday

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Production at Garjanbahal open cast project resumed on Wednesday evening after being paralysed for nearly 36 hours by workers following the tragic mishap which left two Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) employees dead and five others critically injured.

The irate workers had stopped operation at the coal mine after a heavy-duty mining truck crushed a four-wheeler carrying seven persons on Tuesday morning. Sources said following hours of intense negotiations with trade unions, the MCL was allowed to resume operation at the coal mine.

While MCL is conducting an internal inquiry into the mishap, another external investigation will take place on Thursday. The probe will be conducted by a team comprising the Deputy Director of Mines Safety (DDMS)-Electrical, DDMS-Mechanical and DDMS-Mining from Chaibasa region of the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) and members of the corporate safety board of Coal India Ltd (CIL).

Area secretary of Mahanadi Coalmines Workers’ Union Bishwadut Roy said the MCL management should ensure strict adherence to safety standards at the mining fields. Besides, the management should properly maintain the attendance register in Form B format which presents a clear picture of regular or contract workers engaged in permanent nature of jobs. The MCL should also keep a watch on training and eligibility of operators of heavy-duty machinery and vehicles engaged by contract firms.

A spokesperson of MCL claimed that the mishap took place despite proper adherence to safety rules. The MCL is reviewing the mines safety practices to find out lapses and prevent recurrence of such mishaps.

Sources said the open cast mines of MCL in Sundargarh’s Hemgir block are no stranger to mishaps. On February 9 this year, a driver was killed at Garjanbahal open cast project after his parked truck rolled backward and ran over him. A couple of years back, a driver was trapped dead inside his truck when a massive coal block fell on the vehicle after a mining blast at Kulda open cast project.



