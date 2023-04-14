Home States Odisha

Internet suspended in Sambalpur, 26 arrested after communal violence ahead of Hanuman Jayanti

Hanuman Jayanti Samanwaya Samiti calls bandh from Thursday 3 pm till Friday 5 pm

Published: 14th April 2023 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2023 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

Internet;mobile phones

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  The state government on Thursday suspended internet services in Sambalpur for 48 hours after the communal violence during a bike rally ahead of Hanuman Jayanti festival. The internet shutdown, which includes blocking of social media platforms, will remain in force till on April 15.

A notice issued by Additional Chief Secretary, Home DK Singh said the situation is critical and miscreants are circulating false and inflammatory messages through social media to disturb the public order in Sambalpur. Messaging platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and other such media have the potential to inflame communal passions. 

express illustration

“In order to prevent the spread of such inflammatory and motivated messages, notification has been promulgated to prohibit the use and access of the following types of internet and data services including WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and other social media for next 48 hours beginning from 10 am on April 13,” it said.

Sambalpur SP B Gangadhar also appealed to the public not to believe in rumours and share any unverified information on the internet that might disrupt peace and harmony in the city. The SP further said the situation is completely under control. Adequate security arrangements have been made to prevent any untoward situation. Thirty platoons of police fore have been deployed across the city.

“We have also asked for additional 10 platoons of force. So far, 43 people directly involved in the clash have been detained. At least 26 persons have been arrested and produced in court. We have also seized swords, petrol bombs and other weapons from the spot.”

When asked if the violence was pre-planned, Gangadhar said, “It seems the incident was sporadic and occurred following a sudden provocation. Further investigation is underway.” On the day, police conducted a flag march from Zilla School Chowk via Motijharan to Gengutipali Chowk.

Sambalpur collector Ananya Das said discussions were held with all stakeholders in the peace committee meeting. They have promised to extend support to maintain harmony during the procession. “Adequate security arrangements will be made to ensure that the procession passes off peacefully on Friday,” she added.

However, despite the prohibitory orders, the Hanuman Jayanti Samanwaya Samiti decided to observe Hanuman Jayanti on Friday. Boycotting the peace committee meeting held on the day, Samiti members announced to organise a rally on the occasion as per their previous plan.

Besides, the Samiti has called for a bandh from 3 pm on Thursday till 5 pm on Friday and has sought support of the people. President of the Samiti Rajkumar Badpanda said, “We appeal to the people to shut down their shops during the bandh and join the procession on Friday.” 

On Wednesday, clashes erupted between two groups at Motijharan during a Hanuman Jayanti rally in Sambalpur city. At least 10 police personnel sustained injuries in stone pelting during the clashes. Following the incident, the district administration clamped section 144 across the city.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sambalpur Hanuman Jayanti festival
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'What a disgrace': Tharoor on removal of Maulana Azad references from NCERT textbook
A view of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Admin disallows Jumat-ul-Vida prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar
A rally against AFSPA in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | EPS)
Centre refuses to prosecute 30 Army men over Nagaland civilian killings
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Former Karnataka deputy CM Savadi, denied ticket by BJP, meets Congress leaders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp