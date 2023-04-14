Orissa HC directs MLU VC to resolve students’ issues

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday directed the vice chancellor of Madhusudan Law University (MLU) to immediately take steps and resolve issues pertaining to choice of elective/optional papers for fourth semester, raised in a representation submitted by students on February 15.

Third year LLB students, Shashwata Sekhar Baral and others, had filed a petition seeking the court’s intervention after the vice chancellor, registrar and chairman of the syndicate, did not respond to the representation. The students were aggrieved that the option given by the university for choice of elective/optional papers for the fourth semester was not in accordance with the syllabus prescribed. The other issues raised by the students included collection of exorbitant fees and failure of the university to appoint regular teachers for taking classes.

Taking note of the representation, Justice Aditya Kumar Mohapatra said, “This court is utterly shocked and astonished that some of the issues which require urgent attention by the university authority have not been considered and they are simply sitting over the matter. Although the representation was filed on February 15, no decision has been taken. On the contrary, the University authorities have already declared the examination schedule on April 10, which is likely to commence from April 17.”

Justice Mohapatra further held that the students should not have been compelled to approach this court for redressal of their grievance, which speaks upon inefficiency of the university authorities. While disposing of the petition at admission stage, Justice Mohapatra directed the petitioners to approach the vice chancellor along with certified copy of the order. The vice chancellor should take action on the issues before examinations start.

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday directed the vice chancellor of Madhusudan Law University (MLU) to immediately take steps and resolve issues pertaining to choice of elective/optional papers for fourth semester, raised in a representation submitted by students on February 15. Third year LLB students, Shashwata Sekhar Baral and others, had filed a petition seeking the court’s intervention after the vice chancellor, registrar and chairman of the syndicate, did not respond to the representation. The students were aggrieved that the option given by the university for choice of elective/optional papers for the fourth semester was not in accordance with the syllabus prescribed. The other issues raised by the students included collection of exorbitant fees and failure of the university to appoint regular teachers for taking classes. Taking note of the representation, Justice Aditya Kumar Mohapatra said, “This court is utterly shocked and astonished that some of the issues which require urgent attention by the university authority have not been considered and they are simply sitting over the matter. Although the representation was filed on February 15, no decision has been taken. On the contrary, the University authorities have already declared the examination schedule on April 10, which is likely to commence from April 17.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Justice Mohapatra further held that the students should not have been compelled to approach this court for redressal of their grievance, which speaks upon inefficiency of the university authorities. While disposing of the petition at admission stage, Justice Mohapatra directed the petitioners to approach the vice chancellor along with certified copy of the order. The vice chancellor should take action on the issues before examinations start.