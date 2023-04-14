Home States Odisha

Promoters of private cold stores in Sundargarh rue low occupancy

The promoters complained that they find it tough to run the facilities. Two new cold stores were set up in the district to primarily store potatoes.

Published: 14th April 2023 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2023 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

potato cold storage

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Promoters of private cold stores in Sundargarh district are struggling for survival due to poor occupancy of their facilities. The promoters complained that they find it tough to run the facilities. Two new cold stores were set up in the district to primarily store potatoes.

But after the failure of potato mission in Sundargarh, the total coverage area for potato in the district is further getting depleted. Besides, farmers of other horticulture crops are also reluctant to use the cold stores for various reasons including transportation and storage charges, they said.   

Sources said two cold stores of 1,500 tonne capacity each are functional at Rourkela since long. In the last few years, two new cold stores of 5,000 tonne capacity each have been set up in Bargaon and Bonai blocks. Promoter of the cold storage in Bonai and former vice-president of Odisha Cold Storage Association Prabhat Tibrewal said around two dozens large cold stores were set up across Odisha between 2016 and 2020. But majority of these facilities are struggling to survive due to abysmally low occupancy rate. 

Tibrewal further said after failure of the potato mission in Odisha, no efforts were made to boost potato production in the state. Odisha’s dependency on West Bengal for potato continues as the state’s cold storage facilities run empty. “For growth of the agriculture sector, cold stores are important infrastructure. A holistic approach is needed to ensure availability of local crops for survival of large cold storages and small cold rooms.”

He emphasised on boosting potato production and educating farmers on perishable time of vegetables so that they can make wise choices for suitable horticulture crops. Sources said for survival, the cold storage facilities are storing tamarind, mango stones (seeds) and mahua flowers among other things. However, government subsidy is not available for storing these. In-charge deputy director of horticulture Mansingh Soren said different dynamics are involved in running cold stores and the government’s role is limited to extending suitable subsidies. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sundargarh cold stores
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'What a disgrace': Tharoor on removal of Maulana Azad references from NCERT textbook
A view of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Admin disallows Jumat-ul-Vida prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar
A rally against AFSPA in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | EPS)
Centre refuses to prosecute 30 Army men over Nagaland civilian killings
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Former Karnataka deputy CM Savadi, denied ticket by BJP, meets Congress leaders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp