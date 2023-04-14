Home States Odisha

Sambalpur violence result of ‘governance deficit', alleges BJP

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Thursday came down heavily on the state government over the violence in Sambalpur on the eve of Hanuman Jayanti. Holding the state government responsible for the incident on Wednesday which left many injured including 10 police officers, Union Minister Dharmendra Padhan termed it as ‘government deficit’.

“What happened yesterday is condemnable. Even lady police officers were not spared. Law and order in Odisha has completely collapsed. I urge the state government to urgently get into the job,” Pradhan told media persons here.

The minister said he has been expressing his concern over the rapidly deteriorating law and order situation in the state.The state government has miserably failed to provide protection to people. The attack on police officers at Sambalpur is another example of government inefficiency, he alleged.

While appealing people of Sambalpur to maintain peace, Pradhan urged the administration to get into the job of restoring peace.Replying to a question, Pradhan said the reason for which the Jharsuguda by-election was necessitated will be the major poll plank.

