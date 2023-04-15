Hanuman Jayanti violence: Curfew imposed in six police station areas of Odisha’s Sambalpur

Mayank Bhusan Pani By

Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Curfew was imposed in Sambalpur city on Friday night hours after sporadic violence and arson erupted during Hanuman Jayanti procession.

The administration also extended suspension on internet in the district by another two days to control the situation.

A notice issued from the office of the sub-collector said, “A state of curfew is hereby declared wherein no individual or group of people are to exit their houses so as to ensure peace and tranquillity in the jurisdictional area of Town PS, Dhanupali PS, Khetrajppur PS, Ainthapali PS, Bareipali PS and Sadar PS of Sambalpur within immediate effect until further orders."

However, for procurement of any essential items, two windows of relaxation were provided during 8 am- 10 am and 3:30 pm-5:30 pm periods.

The administration has also declared a helpline no. for medical emergencies and asked the public to reach out to DHH helpline no. 7655800760.

On the other hand, the suspension of internet services in Sambalpur district has been extended further for next 48 hours up to 10 am of April 17.

Several shops were set on fire and minor clashes were reported in the city during the Hanuman Jayanti procession on Friday evening despite heightened security measures

