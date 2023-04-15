Home States Odisha

Team Korea clinches ITF Asian U-14 championships

The chief minister hoped the event will inspire young players of Odisha and beyond to take up tennis and pursue their dreams.

Published: 15th April 2023 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2023 11:11 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Team Korea emerged as a champion of the ITF Asian U-14 Development Championships, which concluded at Kalinga Stadium Tennis Complex here on Friday. Korea’s Won Min Kim and Jiyun Oh have been crowned the singles champions in the boy's and girls' categories respectively. Team India won the silver medal in the singles category. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated the participants and gave away prizes to the winners. Speaking on the occasion, he said,

“It is a matter of great pride for our state to host this prestigious tennis tournament. Congratulations to all the winners who emerged victorious after an intense competition”. The chief minister hoped the event will inspire young players of Odisha and beyond to take up tennis and pursue their dreams.

President of Odisha Tennis Association Asit Tripathi reiterated the significance of the event and lauded the government of Odisha for the efforts towards enhancing and promoting tennis in the state. “The Sports department has given us tremendous support. Participants have lauded the facilities in Bhubaneswar. Today, we have seven synthetic courts and a centre court for players to practice and compete. Furthermore, we have eight coaches to guide and mentor our young athletes. The way forward for tennis in the state is very promising,” he said.

5T secretary, VK Pandian, secretary OTA Satyajit Mohanty, tournament director Sanjeeb Panda, Sports & Youth Services secretary, Vineel Krishna, and other officials of ITF, OTA and the Sports department were present.

