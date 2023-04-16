CUO researchers find rare freshwater species in Kolab river in Odisha

Home States Odisha

The species was named after Dr Laishram Kosygin of the ZSI to honour his remarkable contributions to understanding the taxonomy of Indian freshwater fishes.

Published: 16th April 2023

By Sudarsan Maharana
BHUBANESWAR: In a significant discovery, researchers from Central University of Odisha (CUO) and Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) have found a rare freshwater fish in the Koraput district. The cyprinid fish species which can be consumed have been seen so far in Kolab river, one of the major tributaries of Godavari. After careful examination of the fish and others of Garra genus, the researchers from CUO and ZSI, Kolkata identified the species and named it ‘Garra Laishrami’.  The species was named after Dr Laishram Kosygin of the ZSI to honour his remarkable contributions to understanding the taxonomy of Indian freshwater fishes.

The findings of the study by Supriya Surachita, a research fellow in her ichthyological survey, under the supervision of Dean in School of Biodiversity and Conservation of Natural Resources at CUO Prof Sharat Kumar Palita have been mentioned recently in the international taxonomy journal ‘Ichthyological Exploration of Freshwaters’.

Giving more details, Prof Palita said fishes of genus Garra are characterised by the presence of a gular disc developed from tissues of the gular region that exhibit variation in the size, shape, and arrangement of the snout tubercles. These groups of fishes are generally distributed from Borneo, southern China and southern Asia through Middle East Asia, Arabian Peninsula and East Africa to West Africa.

“However, the Garra Laishrami has been found so far in Kolab river only. The maximum length of the fish is 76 mm to 95.5 mm. The species is edible and local people consume it. Besides, the fish is usually found under rocks, stones and boulders of torrential streams and rivers,” he said.  

More research is required to know the biological importance and livelihood impact of the species. “This research is an outstanding contribution to the field of science especially biodiversity. The findings of the research confirms the biodiversity richness of Koraput as well as Kolab river,” said CUO vice chancellor Prof Chakradhar Tripathy.

