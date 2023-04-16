Odisha govt rushes to damage control as forest fires surge across state

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The rise in temperature and subsequent heat wave that triggered forest fire in many parts of the state in last one week prompted the State government to convene an emergency meeting on Saturday to deal with the situation.

Chairing the meeting, additional chief secretary in the Forest department Satyabrata Sahu asked officials of the department to intensify awareness activities involving communities in the fringe areas and initiate stern legal action against those found involved in causing wildfires in the forests.

Sources said in the current forest fire season, Odisha so far has reported a total 29,771 wildfire incidents including over 4,000 in last one week. The state still has 70 large active forest fires of which nine were reported on Saturday. PCCF Debidutta Biswal said the field staff and fire squad members have been able to attend to 98 per cent of the forest fire incidents this season.

The Forest department has also taken help of disaster management wing of the government and deployed ODRAF teams in at least 11 forests divisions, he said.

