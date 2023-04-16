Home States Odisha

Suspected Maoist posters demanding basic facilities found on school gate in Odisha

The second poster mentioned that instead of rendering public service, sarpanch of the said gram panchayat only took interest in doing contractual works.

BARIPADA: Residents of Jashipur area in Mayurbhanj district were panicked after seeing posters suspected by Maoists, hanging on the main gate of Jhadbeda Tribal High School here on Saturday. They informed Jashipur police soon after.

While one poster read that the Maoists wanted the government to provide basic facilities to all the villages under Niunty gram panchayat and make positive changes in the society, it also warned that in case the government fails to do so, they will take things to their hand and start the facilities. The text was written in Odia and signed by RK Magi, suspected to be a Maoist.

The second poster mentioned that instead of rendering public service, sarpanch of the said gram panchayat only took interest in doing contractual works. “People who have changed their religion from Hinduism to Christianity, will be killed,” the poster further warned.

Contacted, Jashipur IIC Panchanan Mohanty said both the posters were seized. “These posters seem to be different from how Maoist posters generally are. These posters seem to be the handiwork of miscreants to create panic among the locals,” he said further asking villagers not to worry and inform police in case they face any problem. Further investigation is underway, he added.

It may be recalled that the Maoists had in 2009 trespassed into Chahala area of Similipal Tiger Reserve, reportedly damaged the VH tower and thrashed forest personnel and tourists. Since then no such unusual activity was reported.

