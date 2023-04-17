Home States Odisha

Odisha struggling to meet renewable energy obligation

This apart, the company has long term tied up capacities through PPAs with various RE developers inside and outside the states to meet the RPO targets.

Published: 17th April 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

renewable energy

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the state government has chalked out an ambitious plan to enhance its renewable energy capacity to 10,000 MW by 2030, it is struggling to meet its renewable purchase obligation (RPO) as mandated by the Ministry of Power.

As per the RPO trajectory for the state, the ministry has recommended 27 per cent of the total power purchased for 2023-24 should be from renewable sources. The RPO targets specified in the Odisha Renewable Energy Policy, 2022 is 25 per cent.  However, Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) has approved 16 per cent RPO to Gridco for the current financial year against its proposal of 10.4 per cent.

Gridco, the bulk power trading utility, has been designated as nodal agency for implementation of RE Policy in the state but it has failed to consider the provisions of the policy while projecting procurement of energy from renewable sources.

Realising the difficulties faced by Gridco in sourcing renewable power, OERC has approved RPO at the rate of 16 per cent consisting of 8.75 per cent solar, 0.66 per cent hydro purchase obligation (HPO) and 6.59 per cent (non-solar) of the total energy requirement of 36,358 million unit (MU) for the state.The state trading utility will procure 2,160 MU of solar energy and 1,623.78 MU non-solar energy including 1,060.43 MU wind energy and 80 MU bio-mass energy from different sources.

At 16 per cent RPO target, Gridco had to purchase 5,828 MU but it will now buy 3,784 MU. Sources in Gridco said the Odisha Renewable Energy Policy, 2022 was notified on November 30, 2022 the basis on which the company filed its applications for annual revenue requirement and bulk supply tariff. The company did not have time to prepare an action plan for implementation of new RE policy. Despite challenges before Gridco, it is procuring power from different RE sources through competitive bidding route for RPO compliance.

This apart, the company has long term tied up capacities through PPAs with various RE developers inside and outside the states to meet the RPO targets. Gridco has entered into a long-term agreement with NTPC to procure 200 MW of solar power from the national thermal power major 25 years beginning 2024-25.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha renewable energy OERC
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital in Kamothe
20 people still hospitalised after sunstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge . (Photo | PTI)
Kharge writes to PM Modi demanding caste census, says reliable database essential for social justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp