Two arrested for duping man of Rs 21 lakhs on pretext of MBBS seat in Odisha

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Balasore Cyber police on Sunday arrested two persons from Jajpur district for allegedly duping a man of Rs 21 lakh by promising to secure admission for his daughter in a government medical college. The accused duo, Sunil Samantaray and Sumit Biswal of Jajpur, were arrested basing on the complaint of victim Gokula Chandra Nayak of Balasore town.

Balasore SP Sagarika Nath said the complainant’s daughter was undergoing coaching in Sai Academy at Jaydev Vihar in Bhubaneswar to crack the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). However, all hopes of getting admission to a government medical college were dashed after the girl secured only 137 marks out of 700 in the entrance examination.

In the meantime, the accused contacted the complainant and assured him of arranging a medical seat for his daughter. The duo initially demanded Rs 50 lakh but after negotiations, agreed for Rs 28 lakh. Nayak initially paid Rs 21 lakh in installments and promised to give the rest amount after her daughter’s admission.

When the accused failed to arrange a seat, Nayak lodged a complaint with Balasore Cyber police on April 14. Basing on the FIR, a case was registered under sections 419, 420, 465, 476, 468, 471, 120 (B), 506 and 34 of the IPC along with 66 (C) of IT Act. After investigation, the duo was arrested. An SUV, mobile phones and five ATM cards were seized from their possession.

Nath said at least six cases are pending against the accused duo in Lingaraj police station and one each in Infocity, Mancheswar, Laxmisagar, Jajpur and Bhadrak Town police stations. Similarly, another case is pending against them in Bharno police station of Jharkhand. The SP said the accused earned more than Rs 3 crore by cheating and other fraudulent activities since 2015.They were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody after their bail plea was rejected.

