Home States Odisha

Two arrested for duping man of Rs 21 lakhs on pretext of MBBS seat in Odisha

In the meantime, the accused contacted the complainant and assured him of arranging a medical seat for his daughter.

Published: 17th April 2023 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Balasore Cyber police on Sunday arrested two persons from Jajpur district for allegedly duping a man of Rs 21 lakh by promising to secure admission for his daughter in a government medical college. The accused duo, Sunil Samantaray and Sumit Biswal of Jajpur, were arrested basing on the complaint of victim Gokula Chandra Nayak of Balasore town.

Balasore SP Sagarika Nath said the complainant’s daughter was undergoing coaching in Sai Academy at Jaydev Vihar in Bhubaneswar to crack the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). However, all hopes of getting admission to a government medical college were dashed after the girl secured only 137 marks out of 700 in the entrance examination.

In the meantime, the accused contacted the complainant and assured him of arranging a medical seat for his daughter. The duo initially demanded Rs 50 lakh but after negotiations, agreed for Rs 28 lakh. Nayak initially paid Rs 21 lakh in installments and promised to give the rest amount after her daughter’s admission.

When the accused failed to arrange a seat, Nayak lodged a complaint with Balasore Cyber police on April 14. Basing on the FIR, a case was registered under sections 419, 420, 465, 476, 468, 471, 120 (B), 506 and 34 of the IPC along with 66 (C) of IT Act. After investigation, the duo was arrested. An SUV, mobile phones and five ATM cards were seized from their possession.

Nath said at least six cases are pending against the accused duo in Lingaraj police station and one each in Infocity, Mancheswar, Laxmisagar, Jajpur and Bhadrak Town police stations. Similarly, another case is pending against them in Bharno police station of Jharkhand. The SP said the accused earned more than Rs 3 crore by cheating and other fraudulent activities since 2015.They were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody after their bail plea was rejected.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MBBS seat Odisha NEET
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital in Kamothe
20 people still hospitalised after sunstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge . (Photo | PTI)
Kharge writes to PM Modi demanding caste census, says reliable database essential for social justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp