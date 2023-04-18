Home States Odisha

Bhitarkanika home to 179 Mangrove Pitta birds

“Reports indicate population of the bird in the core areas is good.

Published: 18th April 2023 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2023 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

​ A mangrove Pitta bird in Bhitarkanika ​

​ A mangrove Pitta bird in Bhitarkanika ​

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The first ever population census of mangrove pitta bird (Pitta megarhyncha) in Bhitarkanika national park revealed that the Ramsar site  is home to around 179 of the avian species.
Divisional forest officer Gopinath Sudarshan Yadav said the census was carried out by 30 forest personnel under the supervision of officers of the respective ranges on April 14. 

“Reports indicate population of the bird in the core areas is good. The present report reflects results from direct count method during which all water bodies and mangrove forest areas of the park were monitored and survey carried out accordingly,” he said adding, the main objective of the exercise was to ascertain exact population of the bird species and record its growth pattern.

Mangrove pitta is a resident non-migratory bird that generally feeds on crustaceans, mollusks and insects. The breeding season of this species ranges from April to August in Bhitarkanika. Abundant fish in the river and creeks and distance from human habitation has made Bhitarkanika a suitable congenial breeding place for this bird species, added the forest officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mangrove Pitta birds
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital.
Kharghar heat stroke: 13 dead, several in hospital; here's what actually happened
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of Assembly polls, in Kolar, Karnataka, Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka elections: Rahul Gandhi reiterates call for caste census & proportionate reservation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp