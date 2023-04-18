Bhitarkanika home to 179 Mangrove Pitta birds

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The first ever population census of mangrove pitta bird (Pitta megarhyncha) in Bhitarkanika national park revealed that the Ramsar site is home to around 179 of the avian species.

Divisional forest officer Gopinath Sudarshan Yadav said the census was carried out by 30 forest personnel under the supervision of officers of the respective ranges on April 14.

“Reports indicate population of the bird in the core areas is good. The present report reflects results from direct count method during which all water bodies and mangrove forest areas of the park were monitored and survey carried out accordingly,” he said adding, the main objective of the exercise was to ascertain exact population of the bird species and record its growth pattern.

Mangrove pitta is a resident non-migratory bird that generally feeds on crustaceans, mollusks and insects. The breeding season of this species ranges from April to August in Bhitarkanika. Abundant fish in the river and creeks and distance from human habitation has made Bhitarkanika a suitable congenial breeding place for this bird species, added the forest officer.

