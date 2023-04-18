Wedding plan ruined in Odisha after thieves steal gold, cash

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A woman was forced to postpone her daughter’s wedding after thieves broke into her house in Ganganagar area of Koraput’s Jeypore and decamped with gold and silver ornaments besides cash on Sunday.

Karuna Singh, a widow, had found a match for her daughter Saraswati in Kanpur of Uttar Pradesh and the marriage was scheduled to take place on May 5. Accordingly, she had arranged Rs 3 lakh cash and gold and silver ornaments weighing over over 300 gram for the wedding. She had kept the valuables in the wardrobe of her house.

On Sunday morning, Karuna and her daughter locked the house and went outside for some work. Finding no one in the house, some thieves reportedly entered their home by breaking the lock and fled with all the ornaments and cash.

When the woman returned, she found her home turned upside down. She was devastated after finding the cash and gold jewellery missing. She immediately informed her relatives and police about the incident.

“I had arranged the ornaments and cash after much hardships and difficulty. I was so excited about my daughter’s marriage. But the thieves took everything away, leaving me penniless. The wedding plan has been ruined. I have no option now but to postpone it,” said Karuna.

On being informed, police along with a scientific team reached the spot and started investigation. On Monday, Karuna and Saraswati went to Jeypore Town police station and submitted the CCTV footage which they had arranged from some of their neighbours. The woman requested police to nab the thieves and recover her valuables. Contacted, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Jeypore Harisha BC said a case has been registered and investigation is underway.

