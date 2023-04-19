Elderly man killed by elephant in Odisha

By Express News Service

ANGUL: An elderly man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in a forest near Kantanegha village here on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as 83-year-old Ramachandra Sahoo of Kantamegha.

Bantala ranger Niladra Sahoo said early in the morning, Ramachandra had gone to the nearby forest to answer nature’s call when he encountered the elephant. The jumbo lifted the elderly man with its trunk and smashed him against a tree. Ramachandra was killed instantly.

Later, some villagers spotted his body and informed the local forest officials. Initially, Rs 1 lakh has been provided to the deceased’s family and the rest compensation amount will be paid after verification of documents. The body was sent for postmortem.

The ranger said at least eight elephants are roaming in Bantala forest for the last one month. Locals have been warned not to venture into the forest in morning and evening hours.

