Indian skimmers breed at Satkosia wildlife sanctuary

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amidst the scorching heat comes a piece of good news from Satkosia wildlife sanctuary where breeding of Indian Skimmers has been recorded for the first time. The sanctuary managers recently found that breeding of the Skimmer species, one of the three found across the globe, has taken place at Baladamara sandbar in the 22-km Satkosia gorge stretch of Mahanadi river.

The Indian Skimmers usually arrive at Satkosia in November and leave by March second week. However, this year, around 24 Skimmers stayed back. “As curiosity grew, we found five nests in which hatching took place on April 10. So far three chicks have been hatched,” informed Satkosia DFO Saroj Panda.

The hatching took place after an incubation period of 21 to 25 days and protection measures were increased to give them a safe ground. The Indian Skimmer is native to India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Vietnam. Their last breeding in the Mahanadi river stretch was recorded years back in Munduli area.

However, the current breeding and nesting suggests the birds are moving to Satkosia gorge in winter as their foraging ground for migration. “Since there are anthropogenic activities in other areas, the Skimmers are in search of new breeding grounds. Satkosia gorge is free from any kind of biotic interference which is why nesting took place here this year,” said biologist of the wildlife sanctuary Gatikrushna Behera.

With stronger protection measures and management by the ground staff, the gorge area has also emerged safe for endangered gharials which are colonising the region with a rise in their numbers. Recent surveys estimate the population of Skimmers in Bangladesh and India at just 3,000 to 3,500 respectively.

BHUBANESWAR: Amidst the scorching heat comes a piece of good news from Satkosia wildlife sanctuary where breeding of Indian Skimmers has been recorded for the first time. The sanctuary managers recently found that breeding of the Skimmer species, one of the three found across the globe, has taken place at Baladamara sandbar in the 22-km Satkosia gorge stretch of Mahanadi river. The Indian Skimmers usually arrive at Satkosia in November and leave by March second week. However, this year, around 24 Skimmers stayed back. “As curiosity grew, we found five nests in which hatching took place on April 10. So far three chicks have been hatched,” informed Satkosia DFO Saroj Panda. The hatching took place after an incubation period of 21 to 25 days and protection measures were increased to give them a safe ground. The Indian Skimmer is native to India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Vietnam. Their last breeding in the Mahanadi river stretch was recorded years back in Munduli area.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, the current breeding and nesting suggests the birds are moving to Satkosia gorge in winter as their foraging ground for migration. “Since there are anthropogenic activities in other areas, the Skimmers are in search of new breeding grounds. Satkosia gorge is free from any kind of biotic interference which is why nesting took place here this year,” said biologist of the wildlife sanctuary Gatikrushna Behera. With stronger protection measures and management by the ground staff, the gorge area has also emerged safe for endangered gharials which are colonising the region with a rise in their numbers. Recent surveys estimate the population of Skimmers in Bangladesh and India at just 3,000 to 3,500 respectively.