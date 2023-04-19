Home States Odisha

Odisha CM not maintaining Rajdharma: Dharmendra Pradhan

The kind of security arrangement that was made in the town clearly indicates that the state government had other plans in mind.

Published: 19th April 2023 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2023 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday slammed the state government for its intolerance towards political opponents and misuse of law and order machinery to hide its failure.Reacting to the detention of BJP delegation at a police station to prevent entry into troubled Sambalpur town on Tuesday, Pradhan said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is not acting impartially as he is not aware of many things happening in the state.

Urging the chief minister to observe Rajdharma, the Union minister said the state police which utterly failed to maintain law and order situation in the state are behaving more like BJD workers. This is not a good sign for democracy, he added.

He said the Sambalpur violence was pre-planned. The Ministry of Home Affairs in its advisory to states including Odisha had indicated possible trouble in Sambalpur during Hanuman Jayanti. The kind of security arrangement that was made in the town clearly indicates that the state government had other plans in mind.

“The inefficiency of the state government is mainly responsible for the restive Sambalpur. After this incident, there are complaints that the state government is being biased,” he said. The state government is trying to hide its weakness by taking unilateral decisions. It is unfortunate that a Union minister, several MPs, MLAs and senior party leaders of BJP were detained despite prior permission to meet a party activist Damodar Kar, who is undergoing treatment after being critically injured in the violence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajdharma Dharmendra Pradhan
India Matters
Former Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
SC sets aside Bombay HC order acquitting ex-DU professor Saibaba in Maoist links case
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
We won't be in govt if Ajit Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena
Karnataka polls: BJP brass upset over Lingayat vote mess
Image used for representational purpose only.
Kerala's drinking water sources face contamination threat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp