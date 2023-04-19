Odisha Commissionerate Police signs MoU with FICCI FLO

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate Police has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with FICCI FLO to create mental and physical health awareness among working women in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

In an attempt to instill a sense of security among working women, the police had launched ‘Reach Her’ programme in February this year. The necessity to launch the initiative was felt as many single women from various districts of Odisha are shifting to Bhubaneswar and Cuttack for professional reasons, said the police.

“As part of our Reach Her programme, we have signed an MoU with FICCI FLO to create awareness among the working women about their mental and physical well-being,” said Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner SK Priyadarsi.

FICCI FLO chairperson Poonam Mohapatra said due to lack of knowledge many girls and women are becoming victims of cyber crimes these days. Women must be given equal importance at workplaces. We will cover all these aspects, she said.

The MO College Abhijan has also signed an MoU with FICCI FLO to provide internship programmes to the students of various educational institutions and universities. The MoU was signed in the presence of Mo College chairperson Akash Das Nayak recently.

